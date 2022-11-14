OK Play Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 112.04% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 68.3% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 150.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021.
|OK Play shares closed at 33.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.
|OK Play India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.09
|41.12
|18.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.09
|41.12
|18.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.39
|26.27
|10.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.02
|0.11
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|-0.14
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|5.25
|3.24
|Depreciation
|2.98
|3.34
|3.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.45
|5.38
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.76
|0.89
|-0.62
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.87
|0.90
|-0.57
|Interest
|4.84
|3.90
|3.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-3.00
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|-0.11
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.06
|-3.12
|-4.02
|Tax
|0.24
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|-3.12
|-4.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|-3.12
|-4.02
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|-0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.30
|-3.12
|-4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|19.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.62
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.62
|-2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.62
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.62
|-2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited