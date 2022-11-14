OK Play Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 112.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 68.3% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 150.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021.