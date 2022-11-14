English
    OK Play Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 112.04% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in September 2022 up 112.04% from Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 68.3% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in September 2022 up 150.92% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2021.

    OK Play shares closed at 33.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.

    OK Play India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.0941.1218.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.0941.1218.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3926.2710.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.020.110.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.91-0.14-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.435.253.24
    Depreciation2.983.343.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.455.383.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.760.89-0.62
    Other Income0.110.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.870.90-0.57
    Interest4.843.903.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-3.00-4.03
    Exceptional Items-0.09-0.110.00
    P/L Before Tax-1.06-3.12-4.02
    Tax0.24----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.30-3.12-4.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.30-3.12-4.02
    Minority Interest0.00---0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.30-3.12-4.09
    Equity Share Capital19.2119.2119.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
    Diluted EPS-0.68-1.62-2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm