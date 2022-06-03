OK Play Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.19 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.19 crore in March 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 39.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 down 35.65% from Rs. 10.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022 down 24.06% from Rs. 13.63 crore in March 2021.

OK Play EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 37.20 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)