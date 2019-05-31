OK Play Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore in March 2019 down 6.89% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019 up 73% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 10.68% from Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2018.
OK Play shares closed at 37.30 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.63% returns over the last 6 months and -46.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|OK Play India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.11
|41.26
|44.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.11
|41.26
|44.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.44
|17.56
|21.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|3.10
|6.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.42
|-0.40
|1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.28
|4.39
|0.88
|Depreciation
|1.88
|2.14
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.68
|5.76
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.79
|8.72
|10.74
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.56
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.90
|9.28
|11.12
|Interest
|4.48
|3.83
|4.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.42
|5.45
|6.79
|Exceptional Items
|-2.39
|0.52
|-8.99
|P/L Before Tax
|5.03
|5.97
|-2.20
|Tax
|5.89
|1.36
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.86
|4.61
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.86
|4.61
|-3.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.86
|4.61
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|18.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|2.40
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|2.20
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|2.40
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|2.20
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited