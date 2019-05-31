OK Play Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.11 crore in March 2019 down 6.89% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019 up 73% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 10.68% from Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2018.

OK Play shares closed at 37.30 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.63% returns over the last 6 months and -46.60% over the last 12 months.