OK Play Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore in June 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 111.61% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2023 up 60.85% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

OK Play EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

OK Play shares closed at 116.90 on August 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.81% returns over the last 6 months and 299.66% over the last 12 months.