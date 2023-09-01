English
    OK Play Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore, up 5.19% Y-o-Y

    September 01, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore in June 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 41.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 111.61% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2023 up 60.85% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

    OK Play EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

    OK Play shares closed at 116.90 on August 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.81% returns over the last 6 months and 299.66% over the last 12 months.

    OK Play India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2553.2641.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2553.2641.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7030.6026.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.40-1.930.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.471.68-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.485.255.25
    Depreciation2.982.923.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.388.115.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.836.640.89
    Other Income0.000.120.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.846.750.90
    Interest3.314.013.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.532.74-3.00
    Exceptional Items0.000.03-0.11
    P/L Before Tax0.532.77-3.12
    Tax0.174.79--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.36-2.03-3.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.36-2.03-3.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.36-2.03-3.12
    Equity Share Capital22.2019.2019.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-1.35-1.62
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.35-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-1.35-1.62
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.35-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Sep 1, 2023 12:55 pm

