 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

OK Play Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore, up 197.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore in June 2022 up 197.07% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 up 60.44% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 up 423.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.

OK Play India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.12 41.19 13.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.12 41.19 13.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.27 23.57 8.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 1.19 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 -1.06 1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.25 3.37 2.50
Depreciation 3.34 3.60 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.38 4.87 2.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 5.65 -4.76
Other Income 0.00 1.10 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.90 6.75 -4.75
Interest 3.90 3.16 3.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.00 3.60 -7.85
Exceptional Items -0.11 -0.04 -0.04
P/L Before Tax -3.12 3.55 -7.88
Tax -- -2.90 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.12 6.45 -7.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.12 6.45 -7.88
Minority Interest -- -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.12 6.44 -7.88
Equity Share Capital 19.21 19.21 19.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 3.38 -4.10
Diluted EPS -1.62 3.38 -4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 3.38 -4.10
Diluted EPS -1.62 3.38 -4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #OK Play #OK Play India #Plastics #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.