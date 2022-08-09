OK Play Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore, up 197.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore in June 2022 up 197.07% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 up 60.44% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 up 423.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.
OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|OK Play India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.12
|41.19
|13.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.12
|41.19
|13.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.27
|23.57
|8.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|1.19
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-1.06
|1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.25
|3.37
|2.50
|Depreciation
|3.34
|3.60
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.38
|4.87
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|5.65
|-4.76
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|6.75
|-4.75
|Interest
|3.90
|3.16
|3.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|3.60
|-7.85
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.12
|3.55
|-7.88
|Tax
|--
|-2.90
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.12
|6.45
|-7.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.12
|6.45
|-7.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.12
|6.44
|-7.88
|Equity Share Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|19.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|3.38
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|3.38
|-4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|3.38
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|3.38
|-4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited