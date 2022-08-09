OK Play Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore, up 197.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.12 crore in June 2022 up 197.07% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 up 60.44% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 up 423.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 29.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.