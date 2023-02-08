OK Play Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, up 72.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore in December 2022 up 72.69% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 299.21% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.