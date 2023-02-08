 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OK Play Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, up 72.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore in December 2022 up 72.69% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 299.21% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

OK Play India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.99 40.09 27.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.99 40.09 27.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.37 23.39 15.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.14 -0.02 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.62 -0.91 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.72 5.43 2.89
Depreciation 2.98 2.98 2.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.69 5.45 4.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.70 3.76 1.14
Other Income 0.02 0.11 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.72 3.87 1.21
Interest 4.41 4.84 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.32 -0.97 -2.26
Exceptional Items -0.05 -0.09 -0.01
P/L Before Tax 4.27 -1.06 -2.26
Tax -0.22 0.24 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.49 -1.30 -2.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.49 -1.30 -2.26
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.49 -1.30 -2.25
Equity Share Capital 19.21 19.21 19.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -0.68 -1.18
Diluted EPS 2.34 -0.68 -1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -0.68 -1.18
Diluted EPS 2.34 -0.68 -1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
