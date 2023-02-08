English
    Earnings

    OK Play Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, up 72.69% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore in December 2022 up 72.69% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 299.21% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

    OK Play India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9940.0927.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.9940.0927.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3723.3915.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.14-0.020.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.62-0.910.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.725.432.89
    Depreciation2.982.982.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.695.454.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.703.761.14
    Other Income0.020.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.723.871.21
    Interest4.414.843.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.32-0.97-2.26
    Exceptional Items-0.05-0.09-0.01
    P/L Before Tax4.27-1.06-2.26
    Tax-0.220.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.49-1.30-2.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.49-1.30-2.26
    Minority Interest--0.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.49-1.30-2.25
    Equity Share Capital19.2119.2119.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-0.68-1.18
    Diluted EPS2.34-0.68-1.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-0.68-1.18
    Diluted EPS2.34-0.68-1.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
