OK Play Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore, up 72.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.99 crore in December 2022 up 72.69% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 299.21% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 198.47% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

OK Play EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2021.

OK Play shares closed at 48.20 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.03% returns over the last 6 months and 82.92% over the last 12 months.