OK Play Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OK Play India are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore in December 2021 down 6.18% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 65.98% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021 down 34.56% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.
OK Play shares closed at 31.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)
|OK Play India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.21
|18.91
|29.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.21
|18.91
|29.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.62
|10.06
|16.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.24
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|-0.30
|-1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.89
|3.24
|4.93
|Depreciation
|2.71
|3.30
|2.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|3.00
|2.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|-0.62
|3.26
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|-0.57
|3.35
|Interest
|3.47
|3.45
|9.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-4.03
|-6.47
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.26
|-4.02
|-6.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.26
|-4.02
|-6.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.26
|-4.02
|-6.45
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.25
|-4.09
|-6.62
|Equity Share Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|19.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-2.10
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-2.10
|-3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-2.10
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-2.10
|-3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited