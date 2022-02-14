OK Play Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.21 crore in December 2021 down 6.18% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 65.98% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021 down 34.56% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.

OK Play shares closed at 31.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)