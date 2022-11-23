Oil India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore in September 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 3,311.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,720.53 crore in September 2022 up 241.06% from Rs. 504.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,743.03 crore in September 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 1,280.99 crore in September 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 195.70 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.