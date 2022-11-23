 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore in September 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 3,311.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,720.53 crore in September 2022 up 241.06% from Rs. 504.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,743.03 crore in September 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 1,280.99 crore in September 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 195.70 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.

Oil India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,643.41 5,967.55 3,311.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,643.41 5,967.55 3,311.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.80 38.98 33.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.71 -3.69 -2.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 467.16 444.58 453.01
Depreciation 423.60 386.81 420.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,336.98 2,851.32 1,913.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,424.58 2,249.55 493.20
Other Income 894.85 62.31 367.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,319.43 2,311.86 860.78
Interest 211.33 204.18 186.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,108.10 2,107.68 673.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,108.10 2,107.68 673.80
Tax 387.57 552.19 169.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,720.53 1,555.49 504.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,720.53 1,555.49 504.46
Equity Share Capital 1,084.41 1,084.41 1,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.87 14.34 4.66
Diluted EPS 15.87 14.34 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.87 14.34 4.66
Diluted EPS 15.87 14.34 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

