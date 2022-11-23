English
    Oil India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,643.41 crore in September 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 3,311.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,720.53 crore in September 2022 up 241.06% from Rs. 504.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,743.03 crore in September 2022 up 114.13% from Rs. 1,280.99 crore in September 2021.

    Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in September 2021.

    Oil India shares closed at 195.70 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.

    Oil India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,643.415,967.553,311.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,643.415,967.553,311.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.8038.9833.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.71-3.69-2.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost467.16444.58453.01
    Depreciation423.60386.81420.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,336.982,851.321,913.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,424.582,249.55493.20
    Other Income894.8562.31367.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,319.432,311.86860.78
    Interest211.33204.18186.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,108.102,107.68673.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,108.102,107.68673.80
    Tax387.57552.19169.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,720.531,555.49504.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,720.531,555.49504.46
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8714.344.66
    Diluted EPS15.8714.344.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8714.344.66
    Diluted EPS15.8714.344.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

