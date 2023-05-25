English
    Oil India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,397.87 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,397.87 crore in March 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 4,478.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,788.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 1,630.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,776.92 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 2,452.75 crore in March 2022.

    Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.03 in March 2022.

    Oil India shares closed at 269.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.65% returns over the last 6 months and 17.91% over the last 12 months.

    Oil India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,397.875,879.414,478.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,397.875,879.414,478.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods82.1083.6321.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.0259.56-19.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost636.19446.07392.66
    Depreciation330.87453.58211.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,331.582,434.902,124.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,020.152,401.671,747.14
    Other Income425.90102.22494.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,446.052,503.892,241.44
    Interest107.72200.96199.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,338.332,302.932,042.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,338.332,302.932,042.13
    Tax550.05556.83412.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,788.281,746.101,630.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,788.281,746.101,630.01
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4916.1015.03
    Diluted EPS16.4916.1015.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4916.1015.03
    Diluted EPS16.4916.1015.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Oil India #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am