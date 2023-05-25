Oil India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,397.87 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,397.87 crore in March 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 4,478.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,788.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 1,630.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,776.92 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 2,452.75 crore in March 2022.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.03 in March 2022.

Oil India shares closed at 269.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.65% returns over the last 6 months and 17.91% over the last 12 months.