Oil India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore, up 73.62% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore in March 2022 up 73.62% from Rs. 2,579.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,630.01 crore in March 2022 up 92.32% from Rs. 847.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,452.75 crore in March 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 1,754.83 crore in March 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 227.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Oil India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,478.61 3,736.70 2,579.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,478.61 3,736.70 2,579.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.69 41.82 25.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.05 -12.15 -4.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 392.66 432.98 506.39
Depreciation 211.31 467.77 417.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,124.86 2,006.83 1,626.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,747.14 799.45 7.17
Other Income 494.30 968.50 1,330.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,241.44 1,767.95 1,337.28
Interest 199.31 174.75 126.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,042.13 1,593.20 1,210.29
Exceptional Items -- -- -70.10
P/L Before Tax 2,042.13 1,593.20 1,140.19
Tax 412.12 348.30 292.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,630.01 1,244.90 847.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,630.01 1,244.90 847.56
Equity Share Capital 1,084.41 1,084.41 1,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.03 11.48 7.82
Diluted EPS 15.03 11.48 7.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.03 11.48 7.82
Diluted EPS 15.03 11.48 7.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:35 pm
