Oil India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore, up 73.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore in March 2022 up 73.62% from Rs. 2,579.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,630.01 crore in March 2022 up 92.32% from Rs. 847.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,452.75 crore in March 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 1,754.83 crore in March 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 227.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)