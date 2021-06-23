MARKET NEWS

Oil India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,579.50 crore, down 0.39% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,579.50 crore in March 2021 down 0.39% from Rs. 2,589.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 847.56 crore in March 2021 down 8.44% from Rs. 925.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,754.83 crore in March 2021 up 1735.75% from Rs. 107.28 crore in March 2020.

Oil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.54 in March 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 151.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.80% returns over the last 6 months and 47.44% over the last 12 months.

Oil India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,579.502,126.012,589.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,579.502,126.012,589.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods25.6829.7735.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.24-15.3739.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost506.39458.28436.60
Depreciation417.55387.93252.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,626.951,747.143,178.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.17-481.74-1,354.23
Other Income1,330.11371.23994.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,337.28-110.51-360.07
Interest126.99122.27132.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,210.29-232.78-492.79
Exceptional Items-70.10-151.42--
P/L Before Tax1,140.19-384.20-492.79
Tax292.63-1,287.89-1,418.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities847.56903.69925.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period847.56903.69925.64
Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.828.338.54
Diluted EPS7.828.338.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.828.338.54
Diluted EPS7.828.338.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Oil India #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

