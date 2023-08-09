English
    Oil India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,531.18 crore, down 24.07% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:Net Sales at Rs 4,531.18 crore in June 2023 down 24.07% from Rs. 5,967.55 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,613.43 crore in June 2023 up 3.72% from Rs. 1,555.49 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,662.98 crore in June 2023 down 1.32% from Rs. 2,698.67 crore in June 2022.
    Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.34 in June 2022.Oil India shares closed at 273.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 45.60% over the last 12 months.
    Oil India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,531.185,397.875,967.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,531.185,397.875,967.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.6182.1038.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.82-3.02-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost452.46636.19444.58
    Depreciation397.43330.87386.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,789.022,331.582,851.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,931.482,020.152,249.55
    Other Income334.07425.9062.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,265.552,446.052,311.86
    Interest165.87107.72204.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,099.682,338.332,107.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,099.682,338.332,107.68
    Tax486.25550.05552.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,613.431,788.281,555.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,613.431,788.281,555.49
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8816.4914.34
    Diluted EPS14.8816.4914.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8816.4914.34
    Diluted EPS14.8816.4914.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

