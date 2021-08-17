MARKET NEWS

Oil India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,006.99 crore, up 72.43% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,006.99 crore in June 2021 up 72.43% from Rs. 1,743.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.94 crore in June 2021 up 304.31% from Rs. 248.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,296.92 crore in June 2021 up 295.69% from Rs. 327.76 crore in June 2020.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 162.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.

Oil India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,006.992,579.501,743.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,006.992,579.501,743.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods22.9225.6838.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.51-4.24-4.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost421.70506.39438.99
Depreciation397.49417.55358.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,345.751,626.951,073.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax835.647.17-161.31
Other Income63.791,330.11130.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax899.431,337.28-30.75
Interest222.06126.99127.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax677.371,210.29-158.50
Exceptional Items---70.10-93.39
P/L Before Tax677.371,140.19-251.89
Tax169.43292.63-3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities507.94847.56-248.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period507.94847.56-248.61
Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.687.82-2.29
Diluted EPS4.687.82-2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.687.82-2.29
Diluted EPS4.687.82-2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:22 pm

