Oil India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,006.99 crore, up 72.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,006.99 crore in June 2021 up 72.43% from Rs. 1,743.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.94 crore in June 2021 up 304.31% from Rs. 248.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,296.92 crore in June 2021 up 295.69% from Rs. 327.76 crore in June 2020.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 162.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.