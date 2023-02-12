Oil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore, up 57.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 3,736.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,746.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,244.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,957.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 2,235.72 crore in December 2021.