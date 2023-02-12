 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore, up 57.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 3,736.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,746.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,244.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,957.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 2,235.72 crore in December 2021.

Oil India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,879.41 4,643.41 3,736.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,879.41 4,643.41 3,736.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.63 53.80 41.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 59.56 -62.71 -12.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 446.07 467.16 432.98
Depreciation 453.58 423.60 467.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,434.90 2,336.98 2,006.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,401.67 1,424.58 799.45
Other Income 102.22 894.85 968.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,503.89 2,319.43 1,767.95
Interest 200.96 211.33 174.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,302.93 2,108.10 1,593.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,302.93 2,108.10 1,593.20
Tax 556.83 387.57 348.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,746.10 1,720.53 1,244.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,746.10 1,720.53 1,244.90
Equity Share Capital 1,084.41 1,084.41 1,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.10 15.87 11.48
Diluted EPS 16.10 15.87 11.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.10 15.87 11.48
Diluted EPS 16.10 15.87 11.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited