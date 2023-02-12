English
    Oil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore, up 57.34% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 3,736.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,746.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,244.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,957.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 2,235.72 crore in December 2021.

    Oil India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,879.414,643.413,736.70
    Total Income From Operations5,879.414,643.413,736.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.6353.8041.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks59.56-62.71-12.15
    Employees Cost446.07467.16432.98
    Depreciation453.58423.60467.77
    Other Expenses2,434.902,336.982,006.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,401.671,424.58799.45
    Other Income102.22894.85968.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,503.892,319.431,767.95
    Interest200.96211.33174.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,302.932,108.101,593.20
    P/L Before Tax2,302.932,108.101,593.20
    Tax556.83387.57348.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,746.101,720.531,244.90
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,746.101,720.531,244.90
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1015.8711.48
    Diluted EPS16.1015.8711.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1015.8711.48
    Diluted EPS16.1015.8711.48
