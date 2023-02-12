Oil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore, up 57.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,879.41 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 3,736.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,746.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,244.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,957.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 2,235.72 crore in December 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.48 in December 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 229.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.