Oil India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,736.70 crore, up 75.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,736.70 crore in December 2021 up 75.76% from Rs. 2,126.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,244.90 crore in December 2021 up 37.76% from Rs. 903.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,235.72 crore in December 2021 up 705.9% from Rs. 277.42 crore in December 2020.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.33 in December 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 225.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.45% returns over the last 6 months and 94.53% over the last 12 months.