Oil India Q3 PAT seen up 40% YoY to Rs. 987.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuel sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at Rs. 987.8 crore up 40% year-on-year (up 15% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22 percent Y-o-Y (down 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,489 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,506 crore.

