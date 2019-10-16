Oil India Q2 PAT may dip 20.2% YoY to Rs. 688 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at Rs. 688 crore down 20.2% year-on-year (up 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,299 crore, according to Sharekhan.

