Oil India Q1 PAT seen up 92.1% YoY to Rs. 865 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at Rs. 865 crore up 92.1% year-on-year (down 0.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 43.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,347 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 47.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 61 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,289 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.