Oil India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,254.12 crore, up 233.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,254.12 crore in September 2021 up 233.39% from Rs. 2,175.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,151.63 crore in September 2021 up 201.67% from Rs. 381.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,480.42 crore in September 2021 up 201.32% from Rs. 823.18 crore in September 2020.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.52 in September 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 216.65 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.36% returns over the last 6 months and 139.39% over the last 12 months.