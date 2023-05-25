Oil India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,855.23 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,855.23 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 8,869.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,742.83 crore in March 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 2,117.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,676.50 crore in March 2023 down 13.6% from Rs. 4,255.12 crore in March 2022.

Oil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.53 in March 2022.

Oil India shares closed at 269.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.75% returns over the last 6 months and 16.10% over the last 12 months.