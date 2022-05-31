 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,869.71 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,869.71 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 6,504.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,117.69 crore in March 2022 up 122.8% from Rs. 950.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,255.12 crore in March 2022 up 65.23% from Rs. 2,575.33 crore in March 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.76 in March 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 224.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.70% over the last 12 months.

Oil India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,869.71 7,685.49 6,504.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,869.71 7,685.49 6,504.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,348.56 1,176.94 1,044.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 381.01 276.33 195.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.82 284.08 -269.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 491.77 515.29 596.06
Depreciation 310.36 542.83 518.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,866.88 3,234.94 3,051.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,519.95 1,655.08 1,368.66
Other Income 424.81 477.07 688.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,944.76 2,132.15 2,057.12
Interest 240.88 213.49 169.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,703.88 1,918.66 1,887.91
Exceptional Items -- -- -70.10
P/L Before Tax 3,703.88 1,918.66 1,817.81
Tax 794.09 611.05 871.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,909.79 1,307.61 945.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,909.79 1,307.61 945.89
Minority Interest -409.64 -225.17 -191.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates -382.46 215.35 196.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,117.69 1,297.79 950.48
Equity Share Capital 1,084.41 1,084.41 1,084.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.53 11.97 8.76
Diluted EPS 19.53 11.97 8.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.53 11.97 8.76
Diluted EPS 19.53 11.97 8.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
