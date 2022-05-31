Oil India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,869.71 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,869.71 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 6,504.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,117.69 crore in March 2022 up 122.8% from Rs. 950.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,255.12 crore in March 2022 up 65.23% from Rs. 2,575.33 crore in March 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.76 in March 2021.

Oil India shares closed at 224.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.70% over the last 12 months.