Oil India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,504.94 crore, up 149.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,504.94 crore in March 2021 up 149.48% from Rs. 2,607.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 950.48 crore in March 2021 down 40.5% from Rs. 1,597.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,575.33 crore in March 2021 up 1006.76% from Rs. 232.69 crore in March 2020.

Oil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.73 in March 2020.

Oil India shares closed at 151.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.21% returns over the last 6 months and 48.82% over the last 12 months.