Oil India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,607.38 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,607.38 crore in March 2020 down 15.82% from Rs. 3,097.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,597.40 crore in March 2020 up 2362.93% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.69 crore in March 2020 down 83.88% from Rs. 1,443.06 crore in March 2019.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2019.

Oil India shares closed at 94.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.61% returns over the last 6 months and -46.91% over the last 12 months.