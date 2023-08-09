English
    Oil India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,208.22 crore, down 31.31% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,208.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.31% from Rs. 9,037.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,426.60 crore in June 2023 down 49.14% from Rs. 2,805.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,445.94 crore in June 2023 down 50.65% from Rs. 4,956.22 crore in June 2022.

    Oil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.87 in June 2022.

    Oil India shares closed at 273.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 45.60% over the last 12 months.

    Oil India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,208.227,855.239,037.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,208.227,855.239,037.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.721,664.872,726.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.66159.62335.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,379.94-778.76-870.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost555.59737.99548.42
    Depreciation477.58437.72467.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,851.792,564.111,420.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,798.943,069.684,409.81
    Other Income169.42169.1078.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,968.363,238.784,488.37
    Interest214.18152.94244.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,754.183,085.844,243.97
    Exceptional Items-6.56----
    P/L Before Tax1,747.623,085.844,243.97
    Tax443.86905.111,103.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,303.762,180.733,140.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,303.762,180.733,140.92
    Minority Interest27.11-236.91-425.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates95.73-200.9989.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,426.601,742.832,805.16
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1616.0725.87
    Diluted EPS13.1616.0725.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1616.0725.87
    Diluted EPS13.1616.0725.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 9, 2023

