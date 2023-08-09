Oil India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,208.22 crore, down 31.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,208.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.31% from Rs. 9,037.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,426.60 crore in June 2023 down 49.14% from Rs. 2,805.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,445.94 crore in June 2023 down 50.65% from Rs. 4,956.22 crore in June 2022.

Oil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.87 in June 2022.

Oil India shares closed at 273.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 45.60% over the last 12 months.