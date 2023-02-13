Oil India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,580.55
|8,258.72
|7,685.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,580.55
|8,258.72
|7,685.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,084.08
|2,085.83
|1,176.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|116.38
|171.01
|276.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|408.60
|-5.28
|284.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|536.91
|561.17
|515.29
|Depreciation
|529.97
|511.40
|542.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,254.83
|2,742.73
|3,234.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,649.78
|2,191.86
|1,655.08
|Other Income
|131.56
|340.13
|477.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,781.34
|2,531.99
|2,132.15
|Interest
|245.97
|257.58
|213.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,535.37
|2,274.41
|1,918.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,535.37
|2,274.41
|1,918.66
|Tax
|735.42
|545.91
|611.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,799.95
|1,728.50
|1,307.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,799.95
|1,728.50
|1,307.61
|Minority Interest
|-244.18
|-219.64
|-225.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-271.36
|387.33
|215.35
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,284.41
|1,896.19
|1,297.79
|Equity Share Capital
|1,084.41
|1,084.41
|1,084.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.07
|17.48
|11.97
|Diluted EPS
|21.07
|17.48
|11.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.07
|17.48
|11.97
|Diluted EPS
|21.07
|17.48
|11.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited