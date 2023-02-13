Oil India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 7,685.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,284.41 crore in December 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 1,297.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,311.31 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 2,674.98 crore in December 2021.