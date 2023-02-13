Oil India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 7,685.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,284.41 crore in December 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 1,297.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,311.31 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 2,674.98 crore in December 2021.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.97 in December 2021.

Read More

Oil India shares closed at 223.50 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.91% over the last 12 months.