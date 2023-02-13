English
    Oil India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,580.55 crore in December 2022 up 37.67% from Rs. 7,685.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,284.41 crore in December 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 1,297.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,311.31 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 2,674.98 crore in December 2021.

    Oil India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,580.558,258.727,685.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,580.558,258.727,685.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,084.082,085.831,176.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods116.38171.01276.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks408.60-5.28284.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost536.91561.17515.29
    Depreciation529.97511.40542.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,254.832,742.733,234.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,649.782,191.861,655.08
    Other Income131.56340.13477.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,781.342,531.992,132.15
    Interest245.97257.58213.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,535.372,274.411,918.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,535.372,274.411,918.66
    Tax735.42545.91611.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,799.951,728.501,307.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,799.951,728.501,307.61
    Minority Interest-244.18-219.64-225.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-271.36387.33215.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,284.411,896.191,297.79
    Equity Share Capital1,084.411,084.411,084.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0717.4811.97
    Diluted EPS21.0717.4811.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0717.4811.97
    Diluted EPS21.0717.4811.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
