Oil India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,137.34 crore, down 27.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,137.34 crore in December 2020 down 27.72% from Rs. 2,957.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 889.69 crore in December 2020 up 25.42% from Rs. 709.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.22 crore in December 2020 down 91.61% from Rs. 1,230.65 crore in December 2019.

Oil India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.54 in December 2019.

Oil India shares closed at 119.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)