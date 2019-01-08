App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil & gas Q3 preview: OMCs to report dismal results on large inventory loss

Kotak Institutional Equities expect gas companies Gail and Petronet LNG are likely to report weaker results.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Kotak Institutional Equities are expecting oil marketing companies to report dismal Q3 results due to large adventitious/inventory loss may have a silver lining of higher underlying margins.

Meanwhile, the lower crude realizations for upstream will be offset by higher gas price, weaker rupee and IOCL’s dividends.

It expect downstream PSUs to report USD1-1.5/bbl qoq increase in underlying refining margins, contrary to USD 1.7/bbl fall in Singapore complex margins.

The upstream companies including OIL and ONGC to report sequentially steady EBITDA as 10 percent increase in domestic gas price, a weaker rupee against US Dollar and reversal of forex loss, will be offset by lower net crude realization reflecting USD8/bbl fall in global oil prices.

Kotak Institutional Equities expect gas companies Gail and Petronet LNG are likely to report weaker results with GAIL to report 21 percent qoq decline in adjusted net income, while Petronet LNG's net income to fall 8 percent qoq.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #earnings preview

