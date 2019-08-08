Oil Country Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, down 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in June 2019 down 31.24% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2019 up 23.97% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2019 up 154.97% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2018.

Oil Country shares closed at 12.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -36.87% over the last 12 months.