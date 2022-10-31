Odyssey Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, down 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in September 2022 down 33.48% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 91.17% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.

Odyssey Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2021.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 59.50 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.