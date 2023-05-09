Odyssey Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore, up 55.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.92 crore in March 2023 up 55.69% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 420.56% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 up 159.75% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

Odyssey Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 64.26 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.