Odyssey Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 1.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in March 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 53.69% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 down 32.63% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2021.

Odyssey Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 53.10 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)