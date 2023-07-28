Odyssey Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 73.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 down 46.58% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

Odyssey Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 77.73 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.68% returns over the last 6 months and 30.64% over the last 12 months.