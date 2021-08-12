Odyssey Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in June 2021 up 13% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021 up 92.45% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021 up 20.89% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

Odyssey Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 50.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.53% returns over the last 6 months and 142.38% over the last 12 months.