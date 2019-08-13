Odyssey Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in June 2019 up 48.16% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 up 2677.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019 up 140.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2018.

Odyssey Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 22.90 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.24% over the last 12 months.