Odyssey Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in December 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 8.87% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Odyssey Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.

