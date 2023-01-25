English
    Odyssey Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Odyssey Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in December 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 8.87% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    Odyssey Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.725.015.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.725.015.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.783.873.29
    Depreciation0.700.700.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.520.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-0.090.97
    Other Income0.520.350.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.150.261.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.150.261.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.150.261.22
    Tax0.320.050.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.830.210.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.830.210.91
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7515.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.130.57
    Diluted EPS0.530.130.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.130.57
    Diluted EPS0.530.130.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
