Odyssey Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 23.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2021 up 23.87% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021 up 17.55% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020.

Odyssey Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 89.45 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.23% returns over the last 6 months and 252.17% over the last 12 months.