Odyssey Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2020 down 11.84% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 down 28.34% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020 up 1.14% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Odyssey Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2019.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 25.85 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.25% returns over the last 6 months and 36.05% over the last 12 months.