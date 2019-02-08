Odyssey Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 29.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2018 up 29.05% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 121.65% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 up 68.09% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.

Odyssey Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2017.

Odyssey Tech shares closed at 23.80 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.86% over the last 12 months.