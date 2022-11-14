 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Odyssey Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in September 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 38.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2022 up 623.41% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in September 2022 up 611.11% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

Odyssey Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 8.25 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 54.78% over the last 12 months.

Odyssey Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.51 25.88 38.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.51 25.88 38.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.50 26.87 38.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -1.59 -0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.11 0.11
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.31 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.91 0.14 -0.22
Other Income 0.92 0.89 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.83 1.03 1.48
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.82 1.02 1.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.82 1.02 1.46
Tax 0.02 0.00 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.81 1.02 1.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.81 1.02 1.49
Equity Share Capital 19.70 19.70 19.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.26 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.26 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.26 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.26 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

