Odyssey Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, down 67.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in June 2023 down 67.52% from Rs. 25.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 91.45% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 86.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

Odyssey Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 6.72 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 8.91% over the last 12 months.