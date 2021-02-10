Odyssey Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, up 2957.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in December 2020 up 2957.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 9.84% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Odyssey Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 0.92 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)