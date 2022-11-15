Odyssey Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in September 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 38.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

Odyssey Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 7.84 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and 47.09% over the last 12 months.