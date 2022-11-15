English
    Odyssey Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in September 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 38.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

    Odyssey Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Odyssey Corp shares closed at 7.84 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and 47.09% over the last 12 months.

    Odyssey Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5125.8838.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5125.8838.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.5026.8738.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-1.59-0.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.11
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.310.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.14-0.24
    Other Income0.920.891.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.831.031.45
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.821.021.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.821.021.44
    Tax0.010.00-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.811.021.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.811.021.47
    Minority Interest---0.58-0.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.810.440.65
    Equity Share Capital19.7019.7019.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.260.37
    Diluted EPS0.200.260.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.260.37
    Diluted EPS0.200.260.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

